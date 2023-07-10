The Pageland branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held its 32nd Freedom Fund Banquet Saturday, July 8, at the American Legion building.
The theme for this year’s banquet was “The Young, the Old, the Seniors, the Youth.” The Rev. Brian Mungo was master of ceremony for the event.
The program began with the singing of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Elnita “Tasha” Ottney, owner of Counseling and Consulting Services in Monroe, was guest speaker for the event.
Ottney, a 1990 graduate of Central High, spoke about how “toxic stress” among people of color, particularly African Americans, affects their well-being. She described toxic stress as repeated exposure to stressful situations or negative experiences that can have harmful effects on a person’s physical and mental health.
“Unlike typical stress, which can be temporary and manageable, toxic stress is chronic, and overwhelming,” Ottney remarked. “It can lead to long-term negative consequences.”
Due to racial discrimination and prejudice, socioeconomic disparities, the legacy of slavery in America, racial violence, and other historical trauma, she said African Americans face higher rates of certain conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity.
Ottney shared three strategies to help people combat toxic stress. They are as following: know “thy self” by developing self awareness and recognizing the signs of toxic stress; seek support from trusted friends, family members, and support groups; and incorporate stress management techniques into your daily routine, such as breathing exercises, prayer, meditation, and mindfulness, and activities you enjoy.
Ottney had participants of the banquet to do a body scan/meditation exercise to help them observe sensations in their bodies from their toes up to their heads. She read biblical scriptures and guided them through the process by having them “simply notice the different feelings without any need to change them.”
Ottney graduated from St. Augustine’s College, Raleigh, N.C., with a bachelor of arts in history. She earned a masters degree in School Counseling from the University of N.C. at Chapel Hill.
Paul Brewer, a life member of the local branch of the NAACP, spoke briefly to the group about how membership in the NAACP is still important today.
“The only way we can change where we are headed as a country and as a race is to join the NAACP,” Brewer remarked.
He said the number one problem with the organization today is that younger Blacks are not supporting it.
While he said it is not with everybody, he stressed that “the fight is not over.”
“They’re coming after all of our rights,” he said. “I’m not going to let that happen, and neither should you.”
Also during the program, Jerry Threatt, president of the Pageland branch of the NAACP, presented Community Service awards to Jimmy Moore, Carson Threatt, and Judy Benson for their service to the community. Judy Benson was also presented a Community Service award on behalf of her husband, Luther Benson, who was not present at the event.
Public officials in attendance were Chesterfield County Councilman Gerald Miller and Pageland Town Councilman Harold Hutto, both members of the local branch of the NAACP.
Participants of the event enjoyed a meal catered by Jeanette Sowell of Chesterfield and had the opportunity to win door prizes.
The Pageland branch of the NAACP is thankful for all of the churches who sponsored tables for the event and for other sponsors from the community who helped to make the program a success.