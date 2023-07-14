Two 2023 graduates of Lancaster High School have received Dr. Wardell G. Nichols Scholarships.
Logan Camille Truesdale and McKenzie Lea Whitener each received a scholarship, awarded May 22 by the Hillside High School 2023 Reunion Scholarship Committee – South Carolina Chapter.
Truesdale was the first-place winner, receiving $750. She plans to attend North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University.
She is the daughter of Reco and Lakisha Lathan Truesdale of Lancaster. Her maternal grandparents are the Rev. Otis and Francenia Thompson Lathan and her paternal grandmother is Molly Martin, all of Lancaster.
Truesdale is a member of Next Dimension Church in Lancaster, under the leadership of Apostle Altheresa Good-Howard and Pastor Malcolm Williams.
Whitener was awarded $500 as the runner-up. She plans to attend Claflin University.
She is the daughter of Kevin and Sheritha Ingram Whitener of Lancaster. Her maternal grandparents are William and Elsie Clyburn Ingram.
Whitener is a member of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Lancaster, pastored by the Rev. David Mitchell.