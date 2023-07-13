Lancaster County Council of the Arts
Thanks to the generosity of several community foundations, the Lancaster County Council of the Arts is now offering free registration at their Buford, Lancaster and Indian Land Arts & Sciences Camp locations.
“We already have lots of campers registered at our camps this year and had a very successful camp week in Kershaw already,” said Eric Grace, camp director and LCCA associate executive director.
“We are thrilled that our community partners recognize and generously support the work we’re doing with our kids, allowing us to offer a great camp experience to all in our community, regardless of their financial situation.”
Camp is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each day campers enjoy classes in art, science, music, fitness, theater and culinary.
This year’s daily themes are: Ocean, Space, Famous Artists and Community Builders. Each Friday, there will be a showcase for parents to attend and see all of the projects their children have created.
Currently, there is availability in the young (ages 5-8) and older (ages 9-12) artist tracks at Buford and Indian Land, and the older artist track at Lancaster.
Dates for the remaining locations are:
• Buford — July 17-21
• Lancaster — July 24-28
• Indian Land — July 31-Aug. 4
Parents can register their children on the LCCA’s website at www.artslancaster.com under Programs or Upcoming Events.