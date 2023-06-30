Amidst storm clouds and rain, the Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) proudly dedicated a bronze DAR Revolution America 250! Patriots Marker at the Hanging Rock Battlefield on April 1.
The DAR America 250! Patriot Marker program seeks to honor the courageous patriots who played a vital role in securing America's independence. The Hanging Rock DAR America 250! Marker serves as a powerful reminder to current and future generations of the sacrifice and bravery exhibited by these American Revolutionary War patriots.
The Battle of Hanging Rock patriots included future President Andrew Jackson, Catawba warriors, Thomas Sumter, William Richardson Davie, John McClure and other patriots who were instrumental in the success of the Southern Campaign of the American Revolution.
The Hanging Rock DAR America 250! Marker pays homage to the American Revolutionary War patriots, both men and women, who fought for liberty and shaped the course of history.
The dedication ceremony for the Hanging Rock Battlefield DAR America 250! Marker was led by Gina Bobo, regent of the Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson Chapter, with the assistance of Bonnibel Moffat, the SCDAR state regent.
Distinguished speakers and honored guests in attendance included State Sen. Michael Johnson, State Rep. Mike Neese, Lancaster County Councilman Allen Blackmon, Heath Springs Mayor Eddie Moore, S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust Associate Director David Reuwer and Andrew Jackson State Park Superintendent Kirk Johnston. The New Acquisition Militia honored the Hanging Rock patriots with a musket volley.
The ceremony drew more than 50 people, including members of the community and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution, all joining together to honor the patriots who fought at Hanging Rock. It served as a testament to the enduring legacy of these patriots and the profound impact they had on the birth of a nation.
As the nation looks ahead to America's 250th birthday in 2026, the dedication of the Hanging Rock DAR America 250! Marker serves as a reminder of the courage and determination exhibited by our forefathers.