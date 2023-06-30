Amidst storm clouds and rain, the Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) proudly dedicated a bronze DAR Revolution America 250! Patriots Marker at the Hanging Rock Battlefield on April 1.

The DAR America 250! Patriot Marker program seeks to honor the courageous patriots who played a vital role in securing America's independence. The Hanging Rock DAR America 250! Marker serves as a powerful reminder to current and future generations of the sacrifice and bravery exhibited by these American Revolutionary War patriots.