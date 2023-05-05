MOORE — Mrs. Betty Lee Adams Polston, 91, of Moore, widow of Johnny Lee Polston, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her home.

She was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Gonzale Adams and Betty Morton Adams. Mrs. Polston was a member of the Pentecostals of Spartanburg. She was an avid gardener and loved to cook. Mrs. Polston loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors.

