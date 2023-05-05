MOORE — Mrs. Betty Lee Adams Polston, 91, of Moore, widow of Johnny Lee Polston, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her home.
She was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Gonzale Adams and Betty Morton Adams. Mrs. Polston was a member of the Pentecostals of Spartanburg. She was an avid gardener and loved to cook. Mrs. Polston loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Polston will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with Mr. Aaron Linder officiating.
Mrs. Polston is survived by two daughters, Jeanine Hall and her husband, David, of Lancaster and Rebecca Linder and her husband, Arnold, of Spartanburg; a sister, Bobbie Jo Todd of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Ray Jordan and Ronald “Ronnie” Jordan.
The family will receive friends following the service at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Polston.