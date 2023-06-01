The Lancaster County school board divided in half to simultaneously tackle the superintendent search process and the proposed bond referendum. No votes can take place at their meetings, but recommendations for board meeting votes can be drafted.

Board members Melvin Stroble, Eddie Boykin and Margaret Gamble are on the bond committee and members Courtney Green, Tyrom Faulkner and Casey Cato are on the superintendent search committee. Board chair Brad Small oversees both.

