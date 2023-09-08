Annie Ruth Brown, 89, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Funeral Service is 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Darrin Robinson officiating. Burial in York Memorial Cemetery, Charlotte, NC. Viewing is 1-5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Annie Ruth Brown, a daughter of William Truesdale and the late Matilda Carter, was born May 27, 1934 in Lancaster.
Survivors include one daughter, Barbara McVay of Lancaster; seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grands.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.