Lancaster’s own John Craig will present the next lecture, “War and Remembrance: The Vietnam War” at noon Wednesday, July 5, at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center.
Craig is the chairman of the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation. He also organizes the concert and lecture series for the Cultural Arts Center.
Craig will offer a Vietnam veteran’s perspective, enriched by a recent return trip to the country. Three years ago, he revisited sites from his time of service during the years 1969-71.
As a U.S. Foreign Service officer, he commanded U.S. advisory teams in the Mekong Delta districts during the closing years of America’s involvement in the Vietnam War. This was the period when the fight against the Communists was being turned back over to the South Vietnamese.
“The Vietnam War was a tragedy on all sides, and it is ironic that today the united country is a largely capitalist economy and a potential U.S. ally,” Craig said.
During his service, Craig suffered a spinal injury from a landmine explosion. He was presented the Meritorious Honor Award, stating that “he performed with courage, wit, intelligence, insight, hope and indefatigability.” He also received a Citation for Heroic Service from the U.S. ambassador to South Vietnam.
Craig, a historian, will offer a chronicle of the Southeast Asian country, beginning in 200 B.C. He will touch on the wars with Cambodia and France, which were fought prior to the American Vietnam conflict. Craig will explain how geography and demography shaped Vietnam’s history.
He will share his current thoughts on the 30-year war that took the lives of 3 million Vietnamese, 58,000 American soldiers and thousands of French soldiers.
The CAC Conversations lecture series features authors, researchers, civic leaders and entrepreneurs. The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster.
The free noontime lectures are held on the first Wednesday of each month. The next lecture is Aug. 2 and will feature national bestselling and award-winning author Katherine Reay, whose lecture "A Shadow in Moscow: A Cold War Story of Two Women Spies," is based on her book, "A Shadow in Moscow."
