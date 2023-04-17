The Lancaster Bruins swept both Andrew Jackson and Buford high school in the Lancaster County meet.
The Lancaster girls scored 79.5 points and the boys scored 124 points for the win.
The Buford girls were second with 63.5 points and the Lady Volunteers were third with 48 points. The Andrew Jackson boys were second with 84 points and Buford was third with 16 points.
Neither of the Indian Land teams participated in the Saturday, April 15, meet at Andrew Jackson High.
Buford won the girls 4x100 relay in 55.62, while Lancaster won the remaining five relay events in the boys 4x100 in 43.90, along with the both the 4x400 races and 4x800 races.
Asante Cunningham – boys 110-meter hurdles, 16.78
Mia Proctor – girls 100m hurdles, 20.27
Juelz Mickles – boys 100m, 11.00; and 200m, 22.40
Matthew Prete – boys 1,600m, 4:44
Jarvis Bowden – boys 400m, 56.24
Mia Proctor – girls 400m hurdles, 1:34
Peyton Miles – boys 400m hurdles, 1:07; and discus, 119-9
Destinee Goshorn – girls 800m, 3:06
Jason Bolick – boys 800m, 2:14
Sarah Prete – girls 3,200m, 15:09
Christian Boulware – boys shot put, 36-8
Brianna Waiters – girls long jump, 19-9.5
Micah Izzard – boys triple jump, 33-4
Sahanna McLeod – girls 100m, 12.98; 200m, 28.37
Eden Krenzin – girls 400m, 1:06; high jump, 4-4, triple jump 30-3
Wren Nash – girls 1,600m, 6:22
Judah Nash – boys 3,200m, 10:55
LaResha McIlwain – girls discus, 78-6
Seth Marshall – boys long jump, 18-2
De’Myha Peeples – girls shot put, 28-11
Cullen Ussery – boys high jump, 5-10
