Lancaster High School's Juelz Mickles and Andrew Jackson's Cullen Ussery run the final leg of the 4x100 meter relay event during the April 15 track meet at Andrew Jackson High.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Lancaster Bruins swept both Andrew Jackson and Buford high school in the Lancaster County meet.

The Lancaster girls scored 79.5 points and the boys scored 124 points for the win.

