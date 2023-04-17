LANSPTS-04-19-23 IL GOLF Landyn Filliben

Indian Land High School's Landyn Filliben tees off on the first hole at the Lancaster Golf Club on April 17.

 Mac Banks

The Indian Land High School boys golf team split a match with Region 3-4A foes Catawba Ridge and South Pointe.

The match was held Monday, April 17, at Lancaster Golf Club.

