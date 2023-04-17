The Indian Land High School boys golf team split a match with Region 3-4A foes Catawba Ridge and South Pointe.
The match was held Monday, April 17, at Lancaster Golf Club.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Indian Land High School boys golf team split a match with Region 3-4A foes Catawba Ridge and South Pointe.
The match was held Monday, April 17, at Lancaster Golf Club.
Indian Land shot a 188 in the nine-hole match. Catawba Ridge won the match with a 162. South Pointe shot a 193 as a team.
Declan Nysz led Indian Land with a 45, followed by a 47 from Julius Lorimer. Max Anderson and Landyn Filliben each shot a 48 to round out the scoring.
Catawba Ridge was led by a 37 from Hunter Warren, followed by a 40 from OT Mitchell and a 41 from Killian Kirby. Muller Otto finished out the scoring for the Copperheads with a 44.
South Pointe was led by a 42 from Evan Gettys and a 49 from Logan Baker. Jacob Limerick and Davis Capel each shot a 51 for the Stallions.
Indian Land faces Nation Ford and Northwestern high schools back-to-back at Lancaster Golf Club on April 25.
The Warriors will host the Region 3-4A tournament at Lancaster Golf Club on May 1.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.