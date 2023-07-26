Questions and a lot of them.
There is a laundry list of questions surrounding high school football in Lancaster County as we enter the 2023 season.
There is a laundry list of questions surrounding high school football in Lancaster County as we enter the 2023 season.
For starters, both Andrew Jackson and Buford have new head coaches, so how will they do in year one?
Buford has been on an upward path over the past couple of years and new head coach Joe Watson is familiar with the program and that trajectory. It will be interesting to see what type of twist he puts on this year’s Yellow Jackets team.
Watson has been over the team's defense and said that won’t change, but he is trying to establish a different offense from last season. Here's to hoping that goes smoothly.
For the Volunteers, while their new head coach Jeremy Smith is not new to football, he is certainly new to Andrew Jackson and the Kershaw area.
The Vols played for the Lower State championship last year and return a lot of those same players. It will be interesting to see what Smith has in store for them, and, like Watson, how will he change this year’s team compared to last year’s squad?
Another team that is on the rise is the Indian Land Warriors, who were poised for a nice playoff run until fate yanked the win from them in the closing seconds of last year’s second-round playoff game.
Indian Land brings back key personnel on offense, so that should be a benefit to them. Can the Warriors contend in what is probably the hardest region in South Carolina football?
The Lancaster Bruins also have a lot of potential and are used to good starts. But last year’s 3-1 start faded away once Region 3-4A play opened. Can the Bruins win the games they need to in order to make the playoffs?
Another change this year is the players under center. Buford, Andrew Jackson and Lancaster will all have new quarterbacks, with Indian Land starter Jaxon Scheidt as the only gunslinger back from last season. How will these new quarterbacks perform under the pressure of the Friday Night Lights?
Time will tell with a lot of these questions as the season kicks off Friday, Aug. 18.
Mac Banks is The Lancaster News sports editor. Follow him on Twitter @MacBanksFM, call him at 803-339-6867 or email him at mbanks@thelancasternews.com.