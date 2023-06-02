LANCASTER — Ms. Bobbie Jean “B.J.” Turner Mishoe, 64, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her home.

She was born Aug. 30, 1958, in Lancaster. She was the fifth of seven children born to Robert D. and Jean Turner of the Elgin community. B.J. was a graduate of Lancaster High School and the University of South Carolina.

