Students at Kenaki Academy can experience a different type of education setting, known as a micro school. The school, which had about 30 students last year, is a fully accredited K-12 learning program, aimed at personalizing the children’s academic experience.

“I thought I made it up,” owner Connie Funderburk said. “Actually, I thought I just fell into it, and I was like, this is brilliant! The more I started researching different ways to do things, I found out that it’s a concept that’s been going on around the country for a long time.”