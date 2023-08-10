Katawba Valley Land Trust
Join Katawba Valley Land Trust to learn about bats — fascinating, not scary! — with S.C. Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Jennifer Kindel next week.
Katawba Valley Land Trust
Join Katawba Valley Land Trust to learn about bats — fascinating, not scary! — with S.C. Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Jennifer Kindel next week.
The lecture will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Carole Ray Dowling Center, 509 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Kindel is the state bat biologist and loves to share her knowledge of and experiences with bats. This program is part of the land trust’s speaker series and will last about an hour.
Kindel grew up in Klamath Falls, Ore., and graduated with a master’s degree in wildlife biology from Oregon State University. For 10 years, she contributed to many bird ecology projects around the United States and in Western Australia.
During her travels, Kindel was amazed by the size of some of the world’s largest bats, called flying foxes, and was also inspired by the sight of thousands of Mexican free-tailed bats filling the evening sky as they emerged from Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico at sunset.
She began working with bats once she moved to South Carolina and has enjoyed monitoring these fascinating mammals ever since.
As the state bat biologist, her main duties are to conduct bat counts and survey them where they roost. She also runs a bat summer netting project and the S.C. citizen science program, Bat Watch!, which enlists ordinary people to count bats as they fly.
She assists in the management of the North American Bat Monitoring program in the state, which is a national effort to monitor bats using the sound of their calls in various habitats over time to promote effective bat conservation and management.
For more information on the program, call KVLT at 803-285-5801 or visit www.kvlt.org.