Congressman Ralph Norman is looking into challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham in the 2026 Republican primary.
Norman has represented South Carolina’s 5th District since June 26, 2017. He won a special election after former Rep. Mick Mulvaney left the seat when he was nominated by former President Donald Trump to run the Office of Management and Budget.
In a one-on-one interview Monday, Sept. 11, at his Rock Hill congressional office, Norman said he does not feel Graham represents South Carolina well in the U.S. Senate.
“I’m disappointed in Lindsey Graham’s votes,” Norman said. “I like Lindsey. But when has he ever questioned the budget? When has he ever put forward a conservative platform that he votes for?”
Norman says he thinks change is good and is a big believer in term limits.
“It’s time for new blood. It’s time to start going after true, conservative candidates,” Norman said. “We have way too many elected officials on the Republican ticket that aren’t conservative. They say one thing during election time, but they do the complete opposite once elected.”
Graham, according to the April 2023 Winthrop University Poll, has a 33% approval rating among South Carolinians.
“Look, my overall thought on politics is competition is good… I’m a developer. If you were restricted to only buying my product, it wouldn’t be fair to you. You ought to be able to pick and choose — that should be no different from our elected officials,” Norman said. “If somebody lost you $32 trillion, they should be thrown out of office.”
Norman acknowledges the success Graham has had with getting conservative judges confirmed.
“He has done a good job on judges — but he should,” Norman said. “That’s been the hallmark of his success, but with standing up for spending constraints, he just hasn’t done it…. He could do so much more. He’s been in office for what — 21, 22 years? I think it is time for a change there.”
Norman feels he is a true conservative leader with a track record to prove it.
“I have been in there (U.S. House) since 2017 — you can look at my record. I’m not a candidate that says one thing and does another.”
Taylor Reidy, Graham’s deputy communications director, did not comment on the potential primary challenge.
Working in D.C.
Norman enjoys spending time with his fellow Freedom Caucus members when in Washington, D.C. People like Dan Bishop, R-N.C., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Chip Roy, R-Texas.
But Norman says he doesn’t have to vote the same as they do to get along with them.
For example, he has a positive relationship with Rep. Maxine Waters — the 85-year-old Democrat from California.
“I like Maxine Waters, which shocks a lot of people,” Norman said. “She is friendly. Now when the cameras turn on, it’s different. But I get that, that’s her gig and that’s what she wants to do, so I don’t take offense to that. It’s actually kind of funny.”
Norman says most Democrats are like household plants, which he says means they haven’t been in the real world.
“They’ve been in government their entire lives — get out and live under some of these laws,” Norman said. “I met one the other day that said ‘I used to be a Democrat, but I had to get a job and now I see what they’re taking.’ But you know, these people who know all, I mean let them go to work and live under some of these laws they make.”
Political analysis
Dr. Joshua Meyer-Gutbrod, a political science professor at the University of South Carolina, offered his thoughts on the potential of a Norman-Graham primary race.
“I think Graham is in trouble, but that comes with a big ‘if’ next to it,” he said. “We know that incumbents generally gain a massive advantage in terms of reelection from various factors. However, we also know Graham is really unpopular with the Trump base.”
Meyer Gutbrod pointed out that Graham was booed at Trump’s July rally in Pickens.
“But the catch for Graham hinges on the fact that it is the Trump base that really dislikes him, and so the success of a primary challenger will likely depend on where that base is in 2026, which is a long time from now,” he said.
Graham has publicly endorsed Trump for president in 2024.
Meyer-Gutbrod believes a major role in the 2026 election will be how Trump performs in 2024.
“If Trump wins the general election, then I think Graham is likely done,” Meyer-Gutbrod said. “If Trump loses the general election, some of his charges go through and he ends up in jail, or we see a repeat of Jan. 6, then I think Graham’s success in a primary largely depends on how the Republican Party approaches those issues and how the Trump voters respond to the shift.
“At the end of the day, we are at a point in history with a fair bit of political uncertainty and a lot can change between now and a 2026 primary against Graham,” he said.
Meyer-Gutbrod also cast doubt on Norman being the only candidate who runs against Graham in 2026.
“A crowded field could have a big impact,” he said.