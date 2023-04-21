LANCASTER — Miss Michelle Diane Parker, 52, of Lancaster passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 18, 1970, in Charlotte, N.C., a daughter of the late John Thomas Parker and Dianne Moree Parker.
Miss Parker is survived by a son, Jaylen Craig of Lancaster; and two brothers, Jimmy Parker and his wife, Missy, and George Parker, all of Lancaster.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Miss Parker.