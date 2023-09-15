Smiling faces pass by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Brianna Thompson in the hallways of Indian Land Intermediate School as she throws out compliments left and right. She is the school resource officer there and says one of her main goals is to make a difference in the lives of the students who attend the school.
“In law enforcement, you are meant to protect and serve, but that’s not just writing tickets or answering calls,” Thompson said. “It’s so much more than that. I wanted to help others in any way I can. That’s why I felt this was the best avenue for me.”
She has been in law enforcement for nine years and a school resource officer for two and a half years. Thompson says she believes she has found her calling in the schools, building relationships with the kids who walk her halls every day.
“Some kids may not have someone at home pushing them to better,” she said. “If I can do that and motivate them to do better, I’m making a difference. Kids are like clay. If you are active and persistent with them, you can mold them into something really great.”
Her day begins at 6:30 a.m., directing traffic for about two hours, before checking that her school is safe and secure. Throughout the day, she stops by classrooms, recesses and lunch breaks to talk with kids about everything from schoolwork and friends to bullies and insecurities.
“We live in a time with social media and TikTok,” Thompson said. “Body shaming is bigger now than it ever has been. The agenda has been pushed so much more through social media. A lot of these kids are insecure because of it and don’t feel comfortable in their own skin.”
Thompson said a lot of students will put on a fake façade in front of their friends, then cry their eyes out in her office while expressing those insecurities. She wants to be that open door where they can come and talk when they are having those feelings. Raising her own two kids has prepared her a lot of the things she has dealt with as a school resource officer. Her oldest is 14 and youngest is 6.
As a woman, Thompson believes she can be a role model for some of the young girls in the school. A few of them have even mentioned wanting to be a police officer after getting to know her. One young girl from New York made a huge impact on Thompson during her first full year as a school resource officer.
The girl did not have good interactions with police where she was from, and she was surprised to see that Thompson had taken an interest in getting to know her. She automatically assumed Thompson would not like her because of her race.
“I asked her to get to know me before she decided she didn’t like me,” Thompson said. “By the end of the year, she was my first sixth-grader that cried when they left me to go to middle school.”
Thompson has an art piece hanging up in her office made by that girl. It features an anime character, which Thompson is a fan of, and below it are the words, “Best Police Officer Ever.”
“All it takes is acts of random kindness to make a difference,” Thompson said. “When I’m having a bad day, I look up at that picture and remember that’s why I do this.”
Thompson tries to keep parents in the loop as much as possible when dealing with their kids. In doing this, she has become close with some of the families. One of those families got to know Thompson after she held a fundraiser for a young girl with cancer.
“Her story really hit close to home for me, because I lost both grandparents to cancer,” Thompson said. “I couldn’t just sit here and do nothing.”
Thompson, who is a gamer, held a 24-hour livestream, inviting the community to donate. She then held the fundraiser open for 30 days to bring in more donations, eventually raising more than $9,000 for the girl’s family.
“I felt very blessed that I was used by God to help that family,” she said. “As a cop, you’re supposed to serve, but there isn’t a limit on what you’re supposed to do. I want to show the community that there’s not only an SRO in the school, there’s someone who truly cares about their kids.”