Smiling faces pass by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Brianna Thompson in the hallways of Indian Land Intermediate School as she throws out compliments left and right. She is the school resource officer there and says one of her main goals is to make a difference in the lives of the students who attend the school.

“In law enforcement, you are meant to protect and serve, but that’s not just writing tickets or answering calls,” Thompson said. “It’s so much more than that. I wanted to help others in any way I can. That’s why I felt this was the best avenue for me.”