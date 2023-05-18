Ramah Academy, in football terms, went for two and converted nicely in the Lancaster High School auditorium this week.
The Rock Hill junior college nabbed a pair of Lancaster High School stalwarts on Tuesday, May 16, signing lineman Chase Hunter and quarterback JaRon Stevenson to play for the Rams.
“We had 14 seniors this past season and seven signed, including these two, so we’re very excited,” said Lancaster head football coach Marcus Surratt. “They have persevered to reach this point through dedication and hard work in class, on the field and in the weight room.”
Hunter, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 240-pounder, was a three-year starter and earned All-Region honors in his final two seasons in the Bruins trenches.
“Actually, I’ve been part of this football program for 10 years,” said Hunter, who noted he started out as a ball boy for Lancaster football on Friday nights.
Stevenson, also a three-year starter, engineered the Bruins' attack under center. He was solid in his senior season, scoring 13 touchdowns.
“This is a great opportunity with a great coach and it’s close to home,” Stevenson said. “I’m looking forward to the chance to play at the next level.”
“I think it’s going to be fun,” Hunter said. “It’s local and I’m glad for the opportunity to play with my quarterback. Not many get to go from high school to college and still play with their quarterback. It’s going to be good to be there with him.”
Both have excelled in school, with Hunter sporting a 3.5 GPA and Stevenson a 3.8 GPA.
Ramah football administrator and coach Bakari Rawlinson said he was elated with the addition of the newest Rams.
“We’re getting two stand-up guys,” he said. “They have been well-coached and we want true student-athletes.”
Rawlinson called the Bruins’ duo a steal.
“Both have great ability to make things happen,” he said. “We’re happy to have them and I look for them to come in and start right away. We can build our program around players like these.”
Lancaster athletics director Karl Fritz said he was happy for both players.
“It is always special when we have our athletes sign to play in college,” he said. “They are deserving of this opportunity because of the effort put forth in class and on the field. We wish them the best and look to hear more from them in the future.”