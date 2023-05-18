LANSPTS-05-20-23 SIGNING

Lancaster High students Chase Hunter, far left, and JaRon Stevenson, far right, both signed to play college football at Ramah Academy in Rock Hill on May 16.

 Robert Howey

Ramah Academy, in football terms, went for two and converted nicely in the Lancaster High School auditorium this week.

The Rock Hill junior college nabbed a pair of Lancaster High School stalwarts on Tuesday, May 16, signing lineman Chase Hunter and quarterback JaRon Stevenson to play for the Rams.

Trending Videos