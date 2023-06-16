LANNWS-06-17-23 HOWEY COL ON FATHERS DAY James Howey

Robert Howey has fond memories of his father, James H. Howey and his life lessons on the field and in the garden.

 Robert Howey

Don’t get over to Buckelew Park much anymore, but when I do, the sight of the old ballfield in east Lancaster rekindles fond memories.

I played PONY (Protect Our Nation’s Youth) League baseball there for two years, but I recall it for another reason.

Former sports editor Robert Howey retired from The Lancaster News in July 2022, after 45 years at the paper.