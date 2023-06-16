Don’t get over to Buckelew Park much anymore, but when I do, the sight of the old ballfield in east Lancaster rekindles fond memories.
I played PONY (Protect Our Nation’s Youth) League baseball there for two years, but I recall it for another reason.
Our church — First Presbyterian — was in a softball league in the late 1970s, and its games were played at Buckelew Park.
My teammates included my oldest brother, Jimbo, and one season, my dad, the late James H. Howey, who would be 103 today.
What I remember most about my dad playing is that simply he showed he could play. I was in my early 20s and he was 60. Back then, 60 seemed old, but for me at 68 now, well, maybe not so much. You get the picture.
Anyway, Daddy, held his own at 60.
I had heard stories about him as an Indian Land High School athlete, mostly in basketball, but he showed he knew his way around the diamond, which wasn’t a surprise.
A 1936 ILHS graduate, he had a solid set shot in driveway pick-up basketball games. When I played youth baseball, it was common for him to take me and my brothers out to a local field for some “extra batting practice.”
During one of those sessions, I recall Jimbo lined a shot off his chest. My brother Bill later told me Daddy said it really stung, but he kept going. A father has an image to keep.
At his age that softball season, Daddy was a solid contact hitter and managed to get on base more often than not.
His only drawback, a habit more than anything, was that when he ran, he jingled — his keys and spare change rattling in his pants pockets.
We convinced him that he could get down the line a little quicker minus the jingle.
Nonetheless, his example was give it your best.
In my mind’s eye, I can see him extending his bat and rapping a clean hit over the infield, a lasting mental image of connecting to show how to give it your all.
There’s another patch of land where when I pass, I always recall my father.
It’s just off West Springs Street after you cross Normandy Road, just below our old family home before moving to Sherwood Circle. That’s another field of memories, even more so than Buckelew Park. That was the location of my father’s garden.
My brothers and I spent our share of time in “the garden.” Jimbo used to say when Daddy came home around lunchtime from his law office on Saturdays in late spring and early summer, he’d ask aloud, “who wants to go to the garden?”
With an afternoon of hot, steady work ahead, Daddy had few takers, and then he’d say, according to my oldest brother, “Well, come on, Jimbo.”
Believe me, Robert, without some special verbal invitation, made his share of trips, too.
Tilling soil, planting, fertilizing, staking tomatoes and picking veggies were part of the “fun.”
As Jimbo once said, Daddy didn’t just have a garden — he had a “pretty garden,” sometimes referred by him as “a showplace,” the result of hours of toil.
The rows of vegetables were straight as an arrow and the area well-manicured, the grass neatly trimmed around the perimeter.
Again, his example of showing more than saying, the overall message of if you’re going to do something, no matter the undertaking — do it right and give it your best.
He never really said as much, but it showed through in his pride, a prime example of a father to his sons.
I’ll never forget that land, or that man.
Years ago when I helped load tools in his old Studebaker truck for a trip to the garden, I kinda dreaded what was ahead.
Now it’s been many moons since those garden years, and in reflection, I wouldn’t take anything for the memorable experience.
Hard work, yes, but hardly a day goes by as I pass that spot that I’m not grateful for some special times and a special man.
The garden produced tasty vegetables, but even more grand memories and valuable life lessons.