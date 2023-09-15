Goldie Pate Harris, 83, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Goldie Pate Harris, 83, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
A daughter of the late Leonard Pate Sr. and Sarah Thompson, she was born April 19, 1940, in Lancaster County.
Funeral was Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Ebenezer AME Zion Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Albert Young officiated.
Survivors include son, Edward Lawrence Jr. of Teaneck, N.J.; daughters, Andrea Harris of Lillington, N.C., Diana Belle of Clark, N.J., Linda Green of Hampton, Ga.; brother, Leonard Pate Jr. of Kershaw County; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Condolences: crawfh@comporium.net.