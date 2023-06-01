HARTSVILLE — The S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) held its 34th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 27. Nearly 150 families from every corner of the state came to Hartsville to celebrate their graduate’s achievement.
The GSSM Class of 2023 hails from 27 counties and 75 high schools across South Carolina. The atmosphere in the DeLoach Center was electric as residential and STEM Foundation students received the GSSM diploma after two years of rigorous, advanced STEM studies.
“This year’s commencement was another amazing celebration,” said GSSM President Danny Dorsel. “The GSSM Class of 2023 earned full-ride scholarships to our state and country’s best universities, as well as publications in peer-reviewed research journals. The students also competed in international academic competitions, athletic state championships and earned national recognition in visual arts. The future is bright for these GSSM graduates.”
The Class of 2023 included five graduates from Lancaster County:
• Michael Arambula, student of Jessee Aramnula and Sarah Godfrey-Arambula, will attend the College of Charleston.
• Eric Gorski, student of Richard Gorski and Joanna Gorski, will attend Texas A&M University.
• Reina Johnson, student of Revery Johnson and Celsa Johnson, will attend Clemson University.
• Logan Senkier, student of Michael Senkier and Jennifer Senkier, will attend Clemson University.
• Varun Sethi, student of Rahul Sethi and Sonali Sethi, will attend Clemson University.
This year’s class was accepted to more than 175 top colleges and universities in the U.S. and abroad. In total, the Class of 2023 received more than $19 million dollars in scholarship offers.
“This year’s class is so talented, motivated and hardworking,” said GSSM VP of Academics Dr. Michael Newsome. “It’s always a bit sad to see the graduating class move on, but we are proud of their accomplishments and are very excited for their future. Our alumni make so many great contributions to South Carolina and the nation.”
Applications are being accepted for the GSSM Class of 2025 at scgssm.org.