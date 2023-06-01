HARTSVILLE — The S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) held its 34th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 27. Nearly 150 families from every corner of the state came to Hartsville to celebrate their graduate’s achievement.

The GSSM Class of 2023 hails from 27 counties and 75 high schools across South Carolina. The atmosphere in the DeLoach Center was electric as residential and STEM Foundation students received the GSSM diploma after two years of rigorous, advanced STEM studies.

Trending Videos