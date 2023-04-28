Lancaster Police Department
The Lancaster Police Department partnered with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a saturation checkpoint Friday, April 21.
Lancaster Police Department
The Lancaster Police Department partnered with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a saturation checkpoint Friday, April 21.
Officers made several arrests at the checkpoint for illegal drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamines and crack cocaine, along with one arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Multiple warnings were written for child restraint, driving under suspension, open container, no driver’s license or proof of insurance violations.
This multi-agency checkpoint was a result of recent traffic-related complaints from community members about speeding, racing and possible criminal activity in the District 2 area of the city of Lancaster.
The checkpoint was conducted from 9 to 11 p.m. at Gay and French streets, with 92 vehicles going through the checkpoint.
The two agencies will continue to work together to increase police presence in the community and make our neighborhoods safer.
“We have had several issues related to crime problems and citizen complaints in a few neighborhoods within the city over the past few weeks,” said Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper.
“Sheriff (Barry) Faile and I were talking about some of these issues, and it was just a very natural decision to have our staff work together to address them. We have already had very good success working together as partners with the Drug Task Force and Violent Crime Task Force, so it was easy to put our traffic grant people together for this joint checkpoint and saturation operation.
“We are fortunate to have this working relationship within Lancaster County, because it really does help make our community safer,” Roper said.
“Our narcotics and street crimes units worked with city officers over the weekend to concentrate on problem areas in the city and on its outskirts,” Faile said. “Our joint efforts resulted in several significant cases. City problems can quickly become our problems and vice versa, and it’s fortunate for our citizens that the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office work so well together to keep folks safe.”