Lancaster Motor Speedway kicks off another Saturday Night Lights Weekly Series on Saturday, April 1.
The races will feature seven division on the fastest half-mile dirt track in the South.
Benji Knight in the Thunder Bomber division is the only repeat winner so far this season as others look to catch him. New winners are bound to pop up in other divisions.
The card for Saturday includes the Knight’s Law Care Late Models, the Cauthen Motor Renegade division, the Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman division, the Thunder Bombers, Port’s Heating and Air Pure Stock, the Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage division and the SCDRA Hornets.
Stands for the races open at 4 p.m., with the pits opening at 3:30 p.m. Drivers meetings begin at 5:45 p.m. and hot laps start at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $30 for pits and $15 for the grandstands. The speedway is at 223 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster.