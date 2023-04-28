INDIAN LAND — As Indian Land resident Nakisha Washington Procope prepares to cross the graduation stage 19 years after first enrolling in college, she’s looking to pay it forward to single mothers also on their journey to earn a college degree.
Procope is launching Jackie’s Daughter Endowment, a fund to help single mothers cover expenses toward completing their college education.
“I had to make a really tough decision as a 20-year-old to pause my dream simply because I couldn’t afford it,” Procope said. “With the cost of higher education continuing to rise, I want to help provide some financial relief to deserving moms trying to make a better life for their families.”
Procope is raising $10,000 to establish the fund — named after her mother, Jackie Daye, who dropped out of college after giving birth to her daughter. She has personally financed the initial donations.
The mission is to support single mothers in their pursuit of higher education by addressing financial barriers. Initial aid will be dedicated to moms living in North or South Carolina and will cover expenses such as textbooks, laptops and outstanding tuition balances.
Eligible applicants must be enrolled in a post-secondary institution and have a 2.5 GPA or higher. Grant requests can be up to $2,500. Finalists will participate in an interview and award recipients will be selected by July 31. She hopes to start awarding grants by mid-August.
“I remember times when I used money for bills to purchase books. I wanted to create a platform to provide moms the support I once needed,” Procope said. “In addition to funding, I hope to create a community where the endowment recipients have access to mentors, internships and opportunities.”
Procope enrolled at Tennessee State University in fall 2000, but dropped out after three semesters due to limited financial resources. However, she never let go of her goal to finish her degree. Over nearly two decades, she paid out of pocket to take college courses — often one course at a time at Strayer University, then the University of North Carolina at Pembroke — while working full time and raising two children as a single mom.
Now married with a blended family, Procope will finally reach her education milestone when she’ll walk across the stage during graduation at UNCP on May 6. She’ll begin an MBA program at the university in the fall.