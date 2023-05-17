The Red Rose Festival Car Show, presented by Punky’s On Main, is back again, featuring hot wheels of all kinds Saturday, May 20.
The show will be around Punky’s at 306 S. Main St., with competing cars parked along Main Street from Arch to Chesterfield streets.
If you think your unique car has the stuff to win, registration is 9 a.m. to noon, and the rain-or-shine exhibition continues to 5 p.m. The entry fee is $20. Awards will be given at 5 p.m. to the Top 20 in four categories: best modern muscle, best original classic, best truck and best in show.
DJ David Berryhill will make a special appearance to spin tunes you do not want to miss.
While you are at the car show, stop by the many onsite vendors. To be a car show vendor (fee is $25), email chris_wriston@yahoo.com.
There will be a single entrance for cars, which should enter Main Street from Arch Street beside Grace Kelly’s. Car clubs that want to park together should arrive at the same time.
Sponsors are Punky’s On Main, P&J Sales, Matt Buys Classic Cars, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Young Country Customs LLC.