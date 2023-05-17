LANSP-05-17-23 RED ROSE CAR SHOW

Fred Countryman’s shirt and hat match his 1957 bright yellow Chevy at the 2022 Red Rose Festival Car Show.

 Jaden Cross/for The Lancaster News

The Red Rose Festival Car Show, presented by Punky’s On Main, is back again, featuring hot wheels of all kinds Saturday, May 20.

The show will be around Punky’s at 306 S. Main St., with competing cars parked along Main Street from Arch to Chesterfield streets.

Trending Videos