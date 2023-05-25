COLUMBIA — A new early childhood center in Kershaw will open its doors to dozens of preschool children next month.
The Clyburn Early Childhood Center will offer a variety of early education programs, including First Steps 4K. The free, full-day 4-year-old kindergarten program is part of South Carolina’s state-funded Child Early Reading Development and Education Program (CERDEP).
A ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Clyburn Early Childhood Center, 100 S. Hampton St., Kershaw, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
The new center is the result of combining public and private resources among partners, S.C. First Steps, the town of Kershaw, the Arras Foundation and Lancaster County First Steps.
“Our young children matter! I am so very proud that our families now have the opportunity to send their children to a high-quality, curriculum-based classroom right here in our community. Kershaw is an amazing place to raise a child," said former S.C. Sen. Vincent Sheheen, who served from 2004-20.
Before now, the 2,250 residents of Kershaw did not have access to licensed child-care providers in either the town limits or surrounding areas.
The new center is in the former Bank of Kershaw building, a two-story 10,000-square foot structure built in 1910.
“The use of the old building is a creative and innovative way to revitalize the downtown area, while also providing a much-needed service to the community and surrounding areas,” said Mayor Mark Dorman.
“We know families need access to car, so parents can go to work or go to school. We know children need high-quality early education experiences, so they can thrive and arrive at school ready," he said. "This public-private partnership should serve as a model for other communities. Every family and child deserve these types of programs and resources in their towns.”
The Clyburn Early Childhood Center will have classroom space for 60 First Steps 4K students with the opportunity to expand services to 3-year-old children in the future.
“Pre-kindergarten is a time for children to explore their interests, make new friends, and learn new things. It’s a time to be joyful and curious, and to let their imaginations run wild. This is the time to build the foundation for lifelong learning,” said Martha Strickland, First Steps 4K state director.
Families are encouraged to reach out to the Clyburn Early Childhood Center to discuss enrollment and complete their First Steps 4K student application at www.Free4KSC.org.
S.C. First Steps is the state’s only dedicated, comprehensive early childhood initiative focused on getting children ready for school and life success. As both a state agency and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Steps works with families, early educators and partners statewide to support children from birth through age 5. Learn more at scfirststeps.org.