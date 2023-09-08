LANCASTER — Mrs. Linda Deese Sims, age 77, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
She was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Walter A. Deese and Lillian Catoe Deese and was the wife of Harold Thomas “Tommy” Sims.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Linda Deese Sims, age 77, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
She was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Walter A. Deese and Lillian Catoe Deese and was the wife of Harold Thomas “Tommy” Sims.
Mrs. Linda loved reading and sewing. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and hidden object games, and loving on her fur-baby, Sally. Mrs. Linda loved spending time with her family and was of the Baptist Faith.
Mrs. Linda is survived by her husband of 29 years, Tommy Sims; her son, BJ Hartley, and his wife, Alison; her granddaughter, Alyssa Hartley; two brothers, Jerry Deese (Shirley), and Harold Deese; two sisters, Sarah Funderburk, and Deborah Deese; and a large extended family.
Mrs. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lillian Deese; three brothers, Donald Deese, Michael Deese, and Bobby Carroll Deese; and two sisters, Sandra Riggins, and Brenda Hilley.
The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Linda will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Steve Anglin. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Linda Sims.