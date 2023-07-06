Once-in-a-lifetime experiences don’t come around too often. When Maj. Matt Shaw with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office heard he had been chosen to attend the 2023 World Special Olympics Games in Berlin, he jumped at the opportunity.
Shaw said the games, held June 17-25, were like nothing he’d ever seen.
“When you do something like that or participate in something like that it puts life in a different perspective,” he said. “In our normal day-to-day things, we are worried about so much stuff that doesn’t matter. I was fortunate enough to participate in something for a whole week that matters.”
During the World Games, Shaw said he met some amazing people and made lifelong friends. One law enforcement officer was chosen from each state in the United States and numerous countries around the world. Each athlete had their own team of law enforcement officers. Shaw’s team consisted of officers from Kansas, California, Idaho, New Mexico, South Dakota, Ohio and Maryland, as well as Australia, Scotland and Gibraltar. The team’s Special Olympics athlete, Courtney Davis, was from Kansas.
In the days leading up to the opening ceremony for the games, the torch was lit in Athens, and then 94 law enforcement officers and their athletes ran the torch through various parts of Germany.
“Everywhere we went, the streets were lined with people who were happy to see us and excited about what was happening,” Shaw said. “It was amazing. We were running with the athletes, but they were really leading the way.”
On day three of the Torch Run, Shaw said it rained from the minute they started running until the end. When the runners got to the finish line, everyone was huddling under tents trying to stay dry.
“We were already soaked from the rain and the DJ was playing music, so we got out there and danced in the rain,” Shaw said. “Other than the opening ceremony, that was probably one of the highlights for me. Once you do something like that and you see how happy the athletes are, that joy you feel at the end of the day keeps you coming back.”
Shaw said he’s never experienced anything like that or the opening ceremony for the games. During the ceremony, he was able to stand guard as the torch was run onto the track and watched as it was placed in the cauldron to start the games.
“It was very emotional,” Shaw said of the ceremony. “I was so happy and proud to be a part of something like that. You can’t describe how much of a rewarding experience it is for you and all of the folks involved, especially the athletes. They are just amazing people.”
State and local events
Lancaster County also sent a handful of officers to participate in the state Law Enforcement Torch Run in Columbia this year. Shaw and five others from the Sheriff’s Office ran from the State House in Columbia to Fort Jackson, where the S.C. Special Olympics Games were held in May.
Shaw has been in law enforcement for 22 years, most of that at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. His journey with the Special Olympics began about eight years ago. He was looking for a way for the Sheriff’s Office to get more involved in the community when he heard about the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Torch runs are held all across the nation by different law enforcement agencies to raise awareness for the Special Olympics and those involved in the games.
“I didn’t know what to expect or what I was getting into at first,” Shaw said. “I quickly figured out it was a fantastic thing to be involved in.”
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has raised more than $120,000 in those eight years, and the fundraising hasn’t stopped. The agency is hosting a fundraising softball game this weekend. The Sheriff’s Office softball team will take on players from Sun City Carolina Lakes at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Water’s Edge Park in Indian Land. Admission is free. Food and T-shirts will be sold and donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go toward the Special Olympics.
Other fundraisers include Cops on the Coop at Chick-fil-A, Cover the Cruiser at Dunkin Donuts, the local Torch Run, and a car show set for Sept. 30.
“It’s not all about raising money, though,” Shaw said. “The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an organization that’s been around about 40 years. They have several missions to raise awareness for acceptance and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities, while also raising funds to help support those activities. It’s a great thing to be involved in.”
For more information on the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, visit www.specialolympics.org.