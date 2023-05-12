A Christian school coach was arrested this week and charged with assaulting a woman at an Indian Land workplace.
Joe Badgett, 57, is charged with assault and battery in the second degree in connection with three incidents involving a co-worker. He turned himself in to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 8, and was released on a $5,000 bond the same day.
Badgett, of Mint Hill, N.C., was a basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Carmel Christian School in Matthews, N.C. He has since been placed on leave by the school.
The 48-year-old female victim reported the assaults Oct. 26, 2022, at the Sheriff's Office Indian Land substation.
Badgett and the victim were coworkers at Movement Mortgage in Indian Land, where she said he assaulted her three times in his office, beginning early last August through mid-September, making physical advances that escalated each time they occurred.
The victim said at first she was scared to report the incidents to the firm's human resources, but did so after she was advised to, before reporting them to the Sheriff's Office.
Badgett told a sheriff’s deputy that it was a "very consensual" relationship, according to the incident report, and that they were friends and liked each other, adding he had proof of the relationship.