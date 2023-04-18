The USC Lancaster Players are in final rehearsals for this week’s performance of “Grease.”
The student cast has had fun learning the iconic play celebrating the graduating class of 1959 from Rydell High. Ducktails and bobby socks are abundant as they perform all the songs many have come to love, such as “Summer Lovin’ ” and “Greased Lightning.”
USCL associate professor Marybeth Lee Berry is directing the students.
“This, as in every production, has brought its challenges. This one definitely had some unique ones,” she said. “However, these kids are phenomenal. They were able to make needed changes, course corrections and rise above the struggles of putting on a show of this magnitude. The professionalism, the respect, the courtesy and the sheer devotion, not only to me and Tyrie Rowell, our technical director, but most importantly to this program and to each other is extraordinary.”
Rowell also talked about the technical difficulties of doing “Grease,” based on the book, music and lyrics by Jim Casey and Warren Casey.
“The most difficult aspect technically was getting an actual vehicle onstage,” he said. “There were many challenges with this show, but the students have been so helpful with set building, while still studying their lines and learning the song and dance numbers.”
Two of the student actors are doing their final performances for the USCL Players in “Grease” -Abbey Hunter, who plays Rizzo, and Zachary Hathaway, who is portraying Danny.
“I have known that the theater department was doing ‘Grease’ for the last two years and Rizzo was my dream role; she is such an iconic character,” said Hunter, who is graduating from USCL this year.
“This has probably been one of my favorite shows,” Hathaway said of playing the role of Danny.
“I have always dreamed about performing and I’m putting the pressure on myself to be the best Danny I can be.”
Hathaway is leaving USCL to major in communications at USC in Columbia next year.
“It’s amazing to be a part of each one’s theatrical, creative development, watching them grow and change throughout the years” Berry said of her student actors. “Some students that did not start out as theater majors end up taking my class and doing a production and finding they have a passion for the theater that they had not previously recognized.”
Want to go?
Show times for “Grease” are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 21-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Performances will be at USCL Bundy Auditorium at the Bradley Arts and Science Building, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Tickets are available online at sc.edu/Lancaster/players. Online tickets are $12 for USCL students and $15 for adults. Ticket prices at the door are $17 for students/children and $20 for adults.