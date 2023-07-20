How does she do it? That was my question. Doris Ealey, the manager and health educator of the Lancaster Satellite Office of the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation, comes through each time with flying colors!

Doris is a woman of distinction, faith and love for mankind. This year’s annual lunch and awards program, held June 24 at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, was nothing less than the best! She and her team never disappoint; they work steadily all year long and it shows. Doris is an advocate extraordinaire with commitment and drive.

Shirnetha Belk is a member of the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation Lancaster Satellite Office Committee.