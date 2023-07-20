How does she do it? That was my question. Doris Ealey, the manager and health educator of the Lancaster Satellite Office of the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation, comes through each time with flying colors!
Doris is a woman of distinction, faith and love for mankind. This year’s annual lunch and awards program, held June 24 at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, was nothing less than the best! She and her team never disappoint; they work steadily all year long and it shows. Doris is an advocate extraordinaire with commitment and drive.
The program began with Harlean Carter presiding and welcoming everyone. Her manner and style truly show why she is a member of this group. The invocation was given by the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen, pastor of Mount Nebo Baptist Church here in Lancaster.
Testimony
There was a powerful testimony of how sickle cell disease affected the special guests, the Buggs family from Georgia – Elliott and Shawna and their daughter, Shaelynn.
Shawna Buggs shared that her mother had the genetic sickle cell disease and was sickly through most of her childhood. She died at the age of 36 when Shawna was only 7 years old. She also had an aunt who battled the disease and also succumbed to complications of sickle cell anemia.
“Growing up, I was told that my twin sister and I had nothing to worry about because we only had the sickle cell trait,” Shawna said. “It was a distant memory to me until my husband and I discovered that we were having a baby.
"I wasn't very far along in my pregnancy and was on the phone with my mother-in-law as she told me that she believed my husband had the sickle cell trait as well," she said. "He was deployed at that time, but was able to get testing done. Sure enough, he had the trait.
“Thankfully, my daughter was born with the sickle cell trait and not the disease. There was a one in four chance that she could have been born with sickle cell disease," Shawna said.
“I think awareness can save many people from having heartaches and making tough decisions about family planning. I am here today because I want to help break the cycle, silence and stigma surrounding sickle cell anemia,” Shawna said.
“I am so grateful for Kiki and her mom, Mrs. Ealey, for their efforts. From today on, I want people like me, my daughter and my sister to “Be the Voice and Face for Sickle Cell."
As you can see, it is important that the sickle cell community – those who have sickle cell disease and the sickle cell trait – have a team working with them to aid in making wise choices for the health and well being of their families, as well as in their communities. This was reinforced with the playing of a video, "A Voice for Sickle Cell Disease!” by the American Institutes for Research.
Guest speaker
This set the stage for the guest speaker, the Rev. Richard Barr, pastor of the Bishopville Church of Christ. He led us carefully in each word of the theme that Doris has so faithfully declared, “Be the Voice and Face for Sickle Cell.”
To listen to this pastor, you are transformed into his voice, his antics, his expressions and all of his candor, which bring everyone together. It is like a force that grabs you and does not turn you away. He brings so many interesting facts to life and that enables us to be more pro-active in this fight.
Annual awards
The committee, along with Doris, was next in presenting the annual awards for those companies, businesses and organizations that acknowledge and support the foundation. The winners and nominees in each category are as follows:
• Sickle Cell Warrior winner: City of Lancaster. Other nominees were Comporium, Nutramax, Tammy Woods, Zamar Church and Mount Nebo Baptist Church.
• Sickle Cell Conqueror winner: The Arras Foundation. Other nominees were Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation, Foundation of the Carolinas, Quality Inn, Minor Things and Adela’s.
• Sickle Cell Soldier winner: Springs Close Foundation. Other nominees were Plexus, Founders Federal Credit Union, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster High School Class of 1973 and Domino’s Pizza.
• Sickle Cell Advocate of the Year: Nena Carter
• Special presentation in memory of Jason Curry (graphic design)
All of the winners were given beautiful plaques with the insignia for the Clark Foundation. Watching the acceptance of these awards was like seeing sparks going off in all directions! The room was totally engaged in the applause and reactions of the recipients. Helping to share in the glory were Audrey Solis, Patricia Montgomery, Minister Silberio Francis Sr., along with John and Doris Ealey.
A special acknowledgement was made by Harlean Carter for the Ealey family, who lost their baby girl, Tameka Ealey, only 114 days before, a constant witness to the grace of God during her illness.
The family has risen to the task of educating, supporting and equipping persons with the facts so that other lives will not be lost to this disease without help from the medical field, the community of SPARKS out there and the Clark Foundation.
Other sponsors
Other special sponsors and acknowledgements include: Greater Frazier AME Zion Church, Faith, Hope & Victory Church, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, David Stand, Mount Zion AME Zion Church, Centro Cristiano Luz Y Verdad Church, town of Heath Springs, Lancaster Police Department, Untouchables Motorcycle Club, Walmart, Marine Corps League, Pizza Hut, Applebee’s, Pizza Inn, La Chalupa, Papa Johns, Mariachis Mexican, Hwy 55 and Shirnetha Belk for community relations.
As the time was coming to a close, the following vendors were introduced: Taste of J and B Catering, who never disappoint with their delicacies; Ty Dogg Entertainment and Forever Cousins 360 Photobooth.
The closing prayer was given by Minister Silberio Francis Sr. and all guests were invited out on the lawn for refreshments. Another remarkable day, another deposit into the mission of the James R. Clark Foundation. Thanks to all for an enchanting afternoon!