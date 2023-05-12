Deacon James Richardson, 87, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
A son of the late Beatrice Richardson, he was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Lancaster.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Rose Hill Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Mamie Stevenson Richardson; daughter, Janice R. Chapman; son, Janson Richardson; grandchildren, Jerrod Richardson, Javone Richardson Boone, Seth and Steve Jr. Chapman; great-grandchildren, Patrick Gillispie, Devone Stanfield Jr., Camille Richardson, Briar Chapman, Isaiah and Naomi Boone.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.