Indian Land's Olivia Dupuis (6) tries to split two Fort Mill defenders who go for a block during the Lady Warriors game in Fort Mill on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — The Indian Land High School girls’ volleyball team fell to 1-7 overall on the season with a three-set loss at Fort Mill High.

Fort Mill beat Indian Land 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-9) for the win Tuesday, Aug. 29.