FORT MILL — The Indian Land High School girls’ volleyball team fell to 1-7 overall on the season with a three-set loss at Fort Mill High.
Fort Mill beat Indian Land 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-9) for the win Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Indian Land head coach Emily Jackson said the group is learning together.
“This group is quick learners,” she said. “They are very coachable. My hope is (that) each player grows in some way.”
Fort Mill controlled the first and third sets, but struggled to hang on in the second set.
In the opening set, Fort Mill jumped to a 4-0 start before Indian Land scored. The Lady Yellow Jackets were able to push that lead to 10-3, forcing the Lady Warriors into a timeout. After the timeout, Fort Mill continued to pull away to grab a 20-10 lead.
Indian Land fought back and closed the gap to 23-18, forcing Fort Mill to hit pause with a timeout, but the Lady Jackets came out of the timeout to score the final two set points.
Fort Mill scored the first point in the second set, but had more to deal with from Indian Land than in the first set. The two teams split the first eight points at 4-4 as they traded points back and forth. Fort Mill went up 11-8, but Indian Land battled back to tie the set and then pulled away to take a 19-16 lead, forcing the Lady Jackets into a timeout.
Fort Mill came out of the break with a renewed drive and tied the set at 20-20, before scoring five of the next eight points to win.
Leading 2-0 in the match, Fort Mill jumped out to a big start against the Lady Warriors in the third set, going up 10-2 before Indian Land decided it needed to hit pause with a timeout.
Things really didn’t get any better for the Lady Warriors after the timeout, as Fort Mill continued to pull away to win the set and sweep the match.
Indian Land plays at home against York on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
