The 2023 strawberry season is underway in Lancaster County, thanks to an unseasonably warm February.
There are three strawberry farms in Lancaster County — The Ivy Place and Hall Family Farm in Van Wyck and Rich Hill Farms in Heath Springs. All three farms grow strawberries and offer pick-your-own hours for customers.
Rich Hill Farms' strawberry season officially opened to the public Wednesday, March 29, but they've been picking strawberries for the last two weeks.
“This is a better crop than we had last year,” said co-founder Kirk Hovis. “They’re plentiful enough now that we're opening it up to the public.”
Strawberry picking hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Rich Hill Farms.
Founded in 2009 at 3061 Rocky River Road, Rich Hill Farms has 20 acres of produce, including strawberries, pumpkins, cantaloupe, sweet corn, collards, squash, cucumbers and zucchini.
Hall Family Farm
Hall Family Farm, 445 West Rebound Road, started growing strawberries in 2021, when they moved to Van Wyck from Charlotte's Ballantyne area. It now grows roughly 3.5 acres of strawberries, and officially opened to the public for the season Thursday, March 30.
Strawberry picking hours are 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hall Family Farm.
“We've moved toward trying to have a short, busy season,” said co-owner Kevin Hall. “We plant two varieties – Chandler and Camarosa – very heavily on the Camarosa side because it's holding up better to the crazy weather we've been getting.”
Hall said he invested in a new water-sprinkling system last year, in hopes of protecting his strawberry crops against harsh cold temperatures, but did not end up needing it.
He considers Hall Family Farm to be “agritourism entertainment,” as it offers hayrides, a pedal bike course, a jungle gym, corn hole pits and a fully equipped restaurant.
“It’s basically mixing like a low level — I want to say amusement park — but a lot of fun activities on the farm, a lot of them with kind of a farming slant to it,” Hall said. “Then also the you-pick side.”
Hall Family Farm also offers school tours, where entire classes can come to the farm, get a lesson on strawberry farming, pick their own strawberries, go on a hay ride, play and either buy or bring lunch to enjoy on the property.
The Ivy Place
The Ivy Place, 8603 Van Wyck Road, officially opened for strawberry season March 22, and also grows blueberries, cut flowers and blackberries. It first opened in 2012 as a wedding venue, which sits on the property alongside the fields.
Many members of the Graham family were on the farm working, and according to co-owner Stuart Graham, it really is a family business.
“Mom and Dad live on the property here,” Graham said. “I grew up on the property. My sister's right there in the flower section. My cousin's up there picking strawberries up on the top of the hill. So we're a family business — we grew up here.”
Graham said The Ivy Place’s motto of "Making Memories" is his favorite part of operating the farm.
“We see a lot of different people come out here,” Graham said. “People come out here picking with their kids or grandkids, and they're remembering picking as kids and showing them where food comes from.”
Strawberry picking hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at The Ivy Place.
Those looking for a wedding venue can look at The Ivy Place’s website and social media to see past weddings and make arrangements. Graham said they try to target about 30 weddings a season.
All three farms are participating in the Lancaster County Ag+Art Tour on May 13-14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.