KERSHAW — Bobby Keith Cook Jr., 76, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
Born in Camden, he was a son of the late Bobby Keith Cook Sr. and Jean Mobley Cook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
KERSHAW — Bobby Keith Cook Jr., 76, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
Born in Camden, he was a son of the late Bobby Keith Cook Sr. and Jean Mobley Cook.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 15, in Baker Conference Center, 105 N. Minor St., Kershaw. The Rev. Robin Hewitt will officiate. Burial will follow in Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the burial at Baker Conference Center.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.