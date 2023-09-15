LANCASTER — Dalton Michael Richards, 23, of Lancaster (Buford) and born in Parkersburg, W.Va., on July 12, 2000, suddenly passed peacefully through the veil asleep in his bed Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at his home with his family nearby, following a recent illness.

He most recently worked with his friend and boss Adam Waters installing countertops all over the Carolinas and Georgia. Prior to this, he worked for Precision Office Solutions installing office furniture throughout the Carolinas with his bonus dad Ryan Luker. Other jobs he had in the five years after graduating high school include: core drilling, hospital security (Springs), as well as another security job, many restaurants, such as Dominos and Arby’s in Lancaster, delivery driver for North and South Wholesalers (Lancaster), as well as Rent-A-Center (Monroe, N.C.). He was a lifelong dedicated babysitter for his sisters, Alyssa Richards, 17, and Shawna Dalton, 13.