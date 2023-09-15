LANCASTER — Dalton Michael Richards, 23, of Lancaster (Buford) and born in Parkersburg, W.Va., on July 12, 2000, suddenly passed peacefully through the veil asleep in his bed Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at his home with his family nearby, following a recent illness.
He most recently worked with his friend and boss Adam Waters installing countertops all over the Carolinas and Georgia. Prior to this, he worked for Precision Office Solutions installing office furniture throughout the Carolinas with his bonus dad Ryan Luker. Other jobs he had in the five years after graduating high school include: core drilling, hospital security (Springs), as well as another security job, many restaurants, such as Dominos and Arby’s in Lancaster, delivery driver for North and South Wholesalers (Lancaster), as well as Rent-A-Center (Monroe, N.C.). He was a lifelong dedicated babysitter for his sisters, Alyssa Richards, 17, and Shawna Dalton, 13.
Dalton, affectionately known by his Boy Scout mentor, Glen Robinson, as “Big D,” had lived in Buford and attended all three schools beginning in fifth grade at Buford Elementary, where he graduated with honors.
During his Buford Middle School years, he began playing the trumpet in the school band and played defense in football for the Buford Recreation Department when the Yellow Jackets won the district championship in 2011. Dalton began his love for scouting during this time with Troop 82. He also earned 100% on the PASS test in eighth grade in math. He was able to spend a week in the Blue Ridge Mountains and visit the Biltmore in sixth grade with his best friend Sam Logan and his family and had also attended church with them at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church. Dalton graduated eighth grade at the top of his class.
At Buford High School, he was a member of the National Beta Club, band and marching band for all four years. He also played in the jazz band. Some highlights include: narrating the “Krampus” song during a Christmas concert, playing and winning competitions, attending conventions (Beta Club), and playing the halftime football shows for Buford, as well as playing the trumpet with the band at Walt Disney World.
During his eventful senior year, Dalton attended prom with his only true love, Catarina Margarotti. He was blessed to go on several cruises, to the 2016 inauguration, and a trip to Wilmington with one of his best friends, Dilan, and his mother, Kelly Smith. He also explored colleges and went on a cruise with his best friend Spencer Horton and his family. Dalton earned his Eagle Scout with Troop 82 just before graduating with honors in 2018 from Buford High School, earning scholarships.
He attended the University of South Carolina Lancaster from 2018-20 and had planned to go back to college, possibly to earn a degree in entrepreneurship. Dalton was working toward being self-employed and had always wanted to start his own business.
Early education for Dalton practically began at birth when his mother, Kristy Dalton (Luker), who affectionately nicknamed him “Dalton Boy,” “Son-shine” and “Sonny D” during his childhood, began reading to him daily and taught him to read by age 5. She homeschooled him in second and third grade, where he found love in reading Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” with her, and he read “The Old Man and the Sea” on his own. Kristy also worked at the daycare Dalton attended between the ages of 4 and 8, A Place to Grow Children’s Center in Oakhill, W.Va., and became a lifelong teacher for Dalton.
Dalton lived his early years in his birth state of West Virginia with his mom and biological dad, Carl Richards, most of which was spent enjoying what the New River National Gorge had to offer, such as rafting, fishing, hiking and camping. A highlight there was when he flew (co-piloted) a small plane over the New River Gorge Bridge during Bridge Day when he was 5 years old, as well as the births of his two sisters. He also enjoyed swimming at Summersville Lake, playing with the family dog Blue, reading, playing and learning with his mom and friends. He also tried karate and scouting, where he built a car with his biological dad.
He loved being in or near the water and when he first saw the ocean at age 10, he said: “Today is the best day of my life.” At 10 years old, Dalton moved to South Carolina with his mom, sisters and stepdad, Aaron Dalton. South Carolina was home to Dalton, and it is here where he would spend the remainder of his short life.
Dalton greatly loved his mother, sisters and his dog Fudge and will be sorely missed by them. He enjoyed listening to music, talking deeply, and going to concerts with his mom and bonus dad Ryan, as well as spending time with his sisters playing video games, telling jokes, listening to music, and talking about politics and his philosophies. Dalton was truly dedicated to the success of his sisters and family and supported them at school events and home. Dalton also enjoyed experiencing new adventures with his family and friends. He was the best listener and enjoyed meaningful conversations. He loved helping and giving to others without expectation. Dalton loved all walks of life.
He had a lifelong passion for music and began learning to play the guitar at a very young age with his biological father. In addition to playing the trumpet for over six years during his school days, he also played drums in a local band with some of his best friends, Garrett Waters (Adam’s son), Spencer Horton and Timothy Hammond, for two years after graduating high school. He continued to play the guitar, and one of his favorite songs to play was “Hey there, Delilah” on his acoustic.
He looked forward to playing Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) each Tuesday with his friends, especially Christian Beach. He loved going out to mosh and just simply “hanging out” with his friends. He enjoyed cooking and prepared the best fried potatoes, fried chicken and steaks.
He was a nature enthusiast and survivalist who enjoyed hiking, fishing, and boating when he could find the time with his family and friends. Dalton especially enjoyed sitting around fires, laughing and reflecting with his family and friends. Music and his sisters are what motivated Dalton to “stay golden.”
He enjoyed collecting Star Wars and other Lego action figures, albums and knives. His favorite book was Tolkien’s “The Hobbit,” and he loved many musical genres, especially the blues; he particularly loved Stevie Ray Vaughn. One of his favorite places was Magnolia Plantation and the city of Charleston, where he spent many vacations with his family at Kiawah Island.
Dalton had a keen sense of humor and was always wise well beyond his years. He was an incredibly intelligent old soul who was known by all who knew him as a humble, kind gentle giant with the biggest heart and sense of compassion. Though he greatly loved The Grateful Dead, Billy Strings and many other bands, such as Black Sabbath, Nirvana and Alice and Chains, Sublime was his favorite band, who sang these lasting lyrics: “Life is short, so love the one you got…. Love is what I got. I said: Remember that…” Dalton was loved by all who knew him, and he will forever be remembered in songs, stories, laughter and nature.
Dalton is survived by his mother, Kristy R. Dalton (Luker); two sisters, Alyssa Richards and Shawna Dalton, with whom he shared a home in the Buford area of Lancaster, along with his bonus dad, Ryan Luker; maternal grandparents, Cheryl and Lester Gibson of Manchester, Ky., and Michael Smith and Sidney Newbold of Richmond, Ind.; paternal grandparents, Steve and Nancy Carr of Mineral Wells, W.Va.; stepgrandparents, Gene and Mildred Dalton of Austinville, Va.; maternal aunts and uncles, Chad and Timara Smith of Mineral Wells, W.Va., Arbanna and Justin Craigmyle of Bethlehem, Ky., Leslie and Christian Wyler of Stanford, Ky., Jordan and Katie Gibson of Shelbyville, Ky.; paternal aunts and uncles, Terese Frame, Heather Richards, Lindsey Stewart and Jeffrey Conley of West Virginia; first cousins, Destiny, Ethan and Hunter Smith of West Virginia, Clara, Arabella and Raegan Craigmyle and Lincoln and Kennedy of Kentucky, Josh and Tyler Wilson, Cameron Frame and Courtney Flanigan of West Virginia; several second cousins; and great-aunts and uncles.
The celebration of life service for Dalton will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Burgess Funeral Home.
“Because I knew you, I’ve been changed for good.” (Wicked)
