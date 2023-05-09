Dolphus Crawford, 68, died April 30, 2023.
Dolphus Crawford, 68, died April 30, 2023.
Son of the late Dorothus and Shirley Crawford and late Mary McGriff, he was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Memorial was May 7 at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Etta Bell Harris Crawford of Lancaster; sons, Antwan Crawford, Demarco Crawford of Lancaster, Sha’Ron Harris, Jairell Kinard, Darian Crawford of Columbia; daughters, Kemisha Crawford, Chevon Crawford, Ashaki Crawford, Miyaka Crawford of Lancaster, Denessa Jeffcoat, Tsahia Kinard of Columbia; sisters, Debbie French, Theresa Matthews, Linda Crawford, Yalonda Crawford, Mae Frances Crawford of Brooklyn, Toni Francois of Macon, Ga., Sandra Crawford of Brownsville.
Condolences — crawfh@comporium.net.