Lancaster County is excited to announce the launch of a new Civics 101 program to begin on Aug. 17. The engaging and interactive program is a citizens academy designed to educate Lancaster County citizens about their county government.
Throughout the 10-week program, citizens will learn about the many services and departments within Lancaster County government.
“The Civics 101 program is a great opportunity to learn of the comprehensive services provided in Lancaster County and how taxpayer dollars are spent,” said County Administrator Dennis Marstall. “County Administration, County Council and department directors will host 10 weeks of informative two-hour sessions, giving residents a hands-on experience in Lancaster County’s government operations.”
To be selected, applicants must live in Lancaster County and be willing to commit time to the 10-week civics program. Participants will be selected based on backgrounds and full representation of Lancaster County. The program is designed for 25 participants.
If interested in applying, please complete and submit the online application, found at mylancaster.org, no later than July 28. Applicants will be notified by Aug. 4, of their application status. Lancaster County Civics 101 will conclude on Oct. 19, with graduation and dinner with County Council. There is no cost to Lancaster County citizens who attend the sessions.