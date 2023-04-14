CAMDEN — Elected and military officials, community leaders and other visitors from at least four countries, including the U.S., will make their way to Camden and Kershaw County next week to pay their respects to the “Camden 14” – 12 soldiers believed to be Patriot Continentals and two men who fought on the British side – whose remains were exhumed last fall from the Battle of Camden site about 8 miles north of the city.

The three-day event will include a procession through Columbia, parts of Richland and Kershaw counties and into Camden; a panel discussion with two bone doctors who examined the remains and two University of South Carolina archaeologists who participated in the project; a chance to interact with reenactors at a living history camp; a public concert and narrated Old Guard demonstration by the U.S. Army; a funeral cortege and outdoor funeral service; and the Camden Burials ceremony, after which the soldiers’ remains will be reinterred in their former resting places at the battlefield.

