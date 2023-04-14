CAMDEN — Elected and military officials, community leaders and other visitors from at least four countries, including the U.S., will make their way to Camden and Kershaw County next week to pay their respects to the “Camden 14” – 12 soldiers believed to be Patriot Continentals and two men who fought on the British side – whose remains were exhumed last fall from the Battle of Camden site about 8 miles north of the city.
The three-day event will include a procession through Columbia, parts of Richland and Kershaw counties and into Camden; a panel discussion with two bone doctors who examined the remains and two University of South Carolina archaeologists who participated in the project; a chance to interact with reenactors at a living history camp; a public concert and narrated Old Guard demonstration by the U.S. Army; a funeral cortege and outdoor funeral service; and the Camden Burials ceremony, after which the soldiers’ remains will be reinterred in their former resting places at the battlefield.
S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust (SCBPT) CEO Doug Bostick, whose organization is sponsoring the Camden Burials events, said those slated to attend the burial ceremony include S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Congressmen James Clyburn and Ralph Norman, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, S.C. Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Delaware Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Michael R. Berry, British Embassy Military Attache Col. Alcuin Johnson and military representatives from France and Germany.
S.C. Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs retired Maj. Gen. Todd McCaffrey will speak at the ceremony, along with McMaster.
The biggest response, which Bostick called “huge,” has been from the United Kingdom.
“Even on the media side – the BBC is sending a correspondent. Forces.net, a UK military site, is sending a camera person and reporter, and the British Embassy is sending its own communications officer,” Bostick said.
The reinterment of the Camden 14 does not mark the end of the project started last September. In addition to thousands of artifacts, data collected during the examination of the remains still needs to be analyzed, not to mention the completion of DNA analysis of the remains. Those results might not be known until later this year, if not sometime in 2024.
In addition to USC’s S.C. Institute for Archaeology and Anthropology (SCIAA), the SCBPT worked with experts from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, USC’s anthropology department, Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site and others on the project. At least 40 people were involved, with some of them still analyzing data.
“These young men demonstrated their allegiance in an intense battle for liberty. They are truly America’s first veterans,” Bostick said. “We have a responsibility to honor their sacrifice by ensuring their remains are protected in perpetuity and their stories of bravery are shared.”
Based on preliminary field examinations, experts believe that 12 of the individuals were Patriot Continentals, five of them teenagers, based on analysis of their remains. They are believed to have been from either Delaware or Maryland, or some from each. On the British side, one is likely a North Carolina Loyalist, while the last is almost certainly, based on the way he was buried and artifacts found with his remains, a Fraser Highlander from Scotland with the British 71st Regiment of Foot.
That has led to part of the huge response from the UK.
“The British have soldiers stationed here in America, but they decided to send a seven-man contingent from the 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, stationed just outside of Edinburgh,” said Bostick, who said the British Embassy has also secured the services of a bagpiper for the battlefield honors ceremony.
The Scotsmen will serve as pall bearers for the Fraser Highlander.
Bostick noted that when the mostly young men engaged in battle in 1780, they did so out of love for their respective countries.
“That was despite the consequences that may befall them,” he said. “Our intent is to lay them to rest with the respect and honor they earned more than two centuries ago.”
It was an honor not bestowed on them in 1780.
Bostick and the SCIAA’s Dr. Steve Smith and Jim Legg have all said that as the winning side in the battle, the British were left to deal with the dead. In most cases, especially with the losing Continentals, the British buried them in very shallow graves, often just about 6 inches deep, with multiple bodies in the same graves.
As the project moved from September through the fall and into winter, the Battle of Camden team found “pits” with multiple remains. Richland County Coroners Madeline Atwell and Bill Stevens – two of the bone doctors who exhumed and examined the remains – remember being startled at finding five sets of skeletons in one such pit.
The British also stripped their enemies’ bodies of useful items like buttons and weapons, while not doing as much of that with their own dead. That was how, along with where on the battle site they were buried, the team ascertained which remains were Continentals and which were British or Loyalists. The Fraser Highlander was buried reverently, his arms folded across the chest, buried deeper than Continentals and left with at least some of the items he used.
Of the 12 Continentals, Bostick said preliminary findings indicate a number of them died from lead balls. One soldier appears to have been shot in the head, another in the chest and a third near or in the spine. Another died of blunt force trauma, possibly from the butt of a musket.
As for having any better idea of who the Camden 14 were, DNA results won’t be available until this fall, at the earliest. Meanwhile, it is time to pay respects to these young men from 242 and a half years ago.
Schedule of events
Next week’s events will start on Thursday, April 20, as the Camden 14’s remains are escorted back to Camden from Columbia. They will leave the Richland County Coroner’s Office on Shakespeare Road in Columbia at 8:15 a.m., carried on Humvees, to Camden Military Academy. The escort will then work its way back to Columbia, passing 11 schools.
From Elgin, the soldiers' remains will return to Columbia for a brief press conference at the S.C. State Capitol with Kershaw County legislators at about 12:15 p.m. Afterward, the soldiers will be transported to Fort Jackson to be honored there, and finally arrive at Historic Camden at 2:30 p.m.
Once there, the remains will lie in repose at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House, where the public is invited to pay their respects from 6 p.m. Thursday through midnight Friday.
From 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, the nearby Revolutionary War Visitor Center will host the panel discussion, “Rout & Slaughter Ensued,” featuring Atwell, Stevens, Smith and Legg.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, reenactors will assemble at Historic Camden to not only honor the Camden 14, but interact with the public in a camp-style setting. That evening, the Fort Jackson U.S. Army band will perform its concert and the Old Guard narrated demonstration.
The three-day event will end somberly Saturday, April 22, with a sequence of programs that will end at the Camden battlefield. A funeral cortege with horse-drawn caissons will leave Historic Camden for Bethesda Presbyterian Church. The public is invited to watch the cortege along Broad Street and then follow the procession to the church on DeKalb Street.
The funeral service will be conducted outdoors at 11 a.m. Following the service, the remains will be reloaded onto the Humvees and travel along Broad Street/U.S. 521 to meet up with the caissons, which will carry the remains the final steps to the Battle of Camden site.
The Camden Burials ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. It is open to the public. Afterward, the coffined remains will be lowered into their new vaults. The actual burials are closed to the public.
Due to space limitations, while most of the events on the Camden Burials schedule are free, several require pre-registration for Thursday afternoon, Friday night and Saturday afternoon. For Camden Burials events, visit www.scbattlegroundtrust.org/schedule and click on the “Panel Discussion,” “U.S. Army Concert and Old Guard Demonstration,” and “Burial Honors Ceremony” icons.
Patron events
In addition, there is a dinner theater program written by former Camden mayor Tony Scully at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, open only to patrons who reportedly have paid $1,000 in donations toward funding the Camden Burials event.
According to the SCBPT’s website, in addition to the dinner theater program, patrons are also being provided reserved parking at the Historic Camden campus for events there, reserved time to pay respects to the soldiers at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House, reserved attendance at the start of the funeral cortege, bus transportation to Bethesda Presbyterian Church and reserved seating for the funeral service there, bus transportation to and from the battlefield, reserved seating at the battlefield ceremony, and a commemorative book.
Patron tickets are available online at www.scbattlegroundtrust.org/become-a-patron.
Related events
There are other events taking place next week in connection with the reinterment of the Camden 14 at the Revolutionary War Visitor Center. On Tuesday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., the center will host “Tuesday Talks: The Battle of Camden.” On Wednesday, April 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m., there will be a Lunch & Learn on the 71st Highland Regiment in South Carolina. On Friday, from 7 to 9 p.m., the center will host the Historic Camden Foundation’s presentation of “Remembering the Old Maryland Line” with Owen Lourie. Next Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a Meet the Artist opportunity with Dale Watson of Charleston. For these events, visit https://simplyrevolutionary.com/events/ and click on “Register” for any of the programs.
In addition, the Camden Archives and Museum has an exhibit entitled “The Battles of Camden,” which displays artifacts from the Battle of Camden and the Battle of Hobkirk’s Hill, which took place April 25, 1781.
The National Steeplechase Museum on Knights Hill Road will have an exhibit opening Tuesday about the horses – from cavalry to transportation – used during the battle. The Camden Art Shoppes at TenEleven Galleria will host art demonstrations, classes and make-and-takes related to the colonial period Thursday through Saturday.
Bostick hopes many people will line the streets for the procession and attend the various events, especially the funeral services at Bethesda Presbyterian and the Battle of Camden.
“We are seeing an enormous international response, not just only across our nation. It’s rewarding to see so many people anxious to see them honored with full military honors,” he said.