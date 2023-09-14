LANNWS-09-16-23 CONSTITUTION WEEK

Van Wyck Mayor Sean Corcoran shows the Constitution Week proclamation, signed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, at the signing ceremony. With him are Alena Massey, center, and Margie Singer.

 Jane Massey

Van Wyck Mayor Sean Corcoran recently signed proclamations establishing Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Van Wyck.

Margie Singer of the Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Alena Massey, 13, of the Martha Bratton Society of the Children of the American Revolution brought the proclamations for the mayor to sign.