Van Wyck Mayor Sean Corcoran recently signed proclamations establishing Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Van Wyck.
Margie Singer of the Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Alena Massey, 13, of the Martha Bratton Society of the Children of the American Revolution brought the proclamations for the mayor to sign.
Sept. 17 is the 236th anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution of by the Constitutional Convention.
Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the president of the United States designating Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
Alena S. Massey, president of the CAR Martha Bratton Society, wrote the following short history on the preamble to the Constitution.
In 1787, most of the delegates of the Constitution Committee were not happy with the draft of the seven-article Constitution and most did not want to sign it because they felt that something was needed to state why they wrote the Constitution and what it was.
The preamble was written by Pennsylvania delegate Gouverneur Morris during the final days of the Constitutional Convention of 1787.
The preamble clearly communicates the intentions of the framers and the purpose of the Constitution. The preamble is an introduction to the highest law of the land; it is not the law and it does not define the government powers or individual rights.
It expresses the reason for the American Constitution in five objectives outlined in a 52-word paragraph. In other words, it states the basic principles of the American Constitution. It reads:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
This year, both the CAR and DAR encourage citizens to learn the history of the preamble and the U.S. Constitution.