The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31 would like to thank you all for your kind and generous support over the last several months while we conducted a fundraiser to replace the flagpoles at American Legion Post 31 that were damaged during storms in March 2022.

The monies raised have replaced the flagpoles with sturdier poles that will hopefully withstand any future weather we receive. New flags have been purchased and there will be a flagpole dedication at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the American Legion Post 31 building. The community and anyone who donated to our fundraiser is welcome to attend.

