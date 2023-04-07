The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31 would like to thank you all for your kind and generous support over the last several months while we conducted a fundraiser to replace the flagpoles at American Legion Post 31 that were damaged during storms in March 2022.
The monies raised have replaced the flagpoles with sturdier poles that will hopefully withstand any future weather we receive. New flags have been purchased and there will be a flagpole dedication at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the American Legion Post 31 building. The community and anyone who donated to our fundraiser is welcome to attend.
The following individuals and local businesses gave to our fundraiser:
Jeff and Carolyn Petroski, in memory of her father; George Taylor; Diane Snipes in memory of her husband, Grady Snipes; Richard A. and Wilma Boyd Trust; Ann Christie; Travis and Shyla Dawkins in memory of her father, Gene Wallace; Lola Kinder; Rick and Kim Hyclak; Libby Wallace in memory of her husband, Gene Wallace; Christopher Smith; Pam Gilmore; Christine Garris; Collins Realty; Robert and Linda Arnold; Deborah Nipe; Hess and Associates; Amanda Lyles; Grace Lane in memory of her husband, Red Lane; Frances Bell Law Firm; Comporium; Founders Federal Credit Union; Cooley Group; Rick and Phyllis Jackson; Elliott's Shoe Repair; Lee's Cleaners; Small Engine Supply; Janice Mathis State Farm
Dave and Kristie Hegler; Cody Tire; Nutramax Laboratories; David and Judy Wallace; Melanie Turner in honor of her husband; Williams Flooring; Burgess Funeral Home; Lancaster Funeral Home; Lineberger Construction; Sharon Snipes King; Jerry Hartley Funeral Home; McGuire Tax; Trey Cook; Susan P. Cash; David and Barbara Culp; and Jim and Virginia Boling.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31 president