The Lancaster County Library and the Lancaster Soil and Water Conservation District (LCSWCD) teamed up to bring the Sowing Seeds program to county residents this spring.
The LCSWCD spearheaded the program last year, mailing out over 3,000 seed packets to 600 people last year. Amanda Roberts, district manager of LSWCD, ran the entire project by herself – a daunting task!
“Our Sowing Seeds program will help support home and community gardens in the county. The goals of the program are to provide education on growing food/ flowers and promoting sustainable gardening practices,” Roberts said. “This program will also increase the habitat for pollinators in our communities.”
This year, Lancaster County Library joined the project.
April Williams, director of Lancaster County Library, is excited about the partnership.
“It is a perfect partnership. We have three locations and can help distribute the seeds around the county,” she said. “We were excited to get the word out about this amazing project!”
Since opening the seed libraries on March 1, patrons have checked out 1,685 packs of seeds, and it is just getting started.
Patrons can visit any library location and check out up to five seed packets per family per week. The program offers a variety of seeds that grow well in South Carolina. It also offers planting guides to help patrons get started. The main library repurposed the old card catalog to file the seeds. Patrons can peruse the seed by type, choose five seed packs, and check them out at the front desk.
Librarian Brook Medlin oversees the project.
“I’m so happy that the community has responded so well to the program,” she said. “We are helping gardeners, novice and experienced, discover the joy of growing their own food.”