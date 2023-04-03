LANNWS-04-05-23 SOWING SEEDS

Lancaster County librarian Brook Medlin oversees the Sowing Seeds program.

 April Williams

The Lancaster County Library and the Lancaster Soil and Water Conservation District (LCSWCD) teamed up to bring the Sowing Seeds program to county residents this spring.

The LCSWCD spearheaded the program last year, mailing out over 3,000 seed packets to 600 people last year. Amanda Roberts, district manager of LSWCD, ran the entire project by herself – a daunting task!

