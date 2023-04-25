Willie E. Heath Crowder, 59, died Saturday, April 15, 2023.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Crawford Funeral Home. Viewing was 1-5 p.m. April 25 at the funeral home.
Survivors include Willie “Jai” Heath and Raymond Crowder, both of Lancaster; daughters, Lashonda Heath of Lancaster, Mandrell Crowder, Mozel Crowder, Gwendolyn Austin, Regina Eddie, Alexander Eddie, all of Pageland; sister, Phyllis Gaston; brothers, Roy Alvin Witherspoon and Larry Brown; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.