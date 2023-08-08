Lancaster High School head football coach Marcus Surratt said he had mixed feelings after the Bruins’ opening preseason scrimmage.
“I felt at times we were coming along well, but I also felt there’s room for improvement,” said Surratt, who is entering his fifth season leading the Bruins.
Lancaster battled Class 5A foe Fort Mill High School on Friday, Aug. 4, in Memorial Stadium.
Surratt said the Bruins’ offense performed well.
“We ran the ball well, and at times, we caught it pretty well,” he said. “The running game is our bread and butter and what we will rely on.
“I thought the vertical passing game was a challenge, but we did pretty well on our underneath routes.”
Surratt said the Bruins’ offense notched three rushing touchdowns and one through the air, with receiver Colin White snagging a touchdown on a slant route.
Mikel McCollum had a pair of rushing scores.
Surratt used two quarterbacks, sophomore R.J. Brown and senior Brendan Alexander.
“They are learning and we know there’s going to be growing pains with them, but they are coming along and making strides,” he said. “They are young guys who want to compete and contribute.”
Surratt said the Bruins’ defense played “pretty well.”
Fort Mill worked out of the Wing-T formation and also showed some spread offense.
“I thought we played the Wing-T well,” Surratt said. “We made some plays on some balls and they scored on a deep ball, so we’re going to have to fix that.
“We can’t miss tackles and we can’t miss on our assignments,” he said. “We’ve got to play with good technique, and we’ve got to know our coverage on the back end of our defense and play the ball in the air.”
Surratt said the scrimmage gave him a chance to look at a host of players.
“Those guys have been working all summer, so we wanted to give them a chance to show what they can do,” he said. “We could have let our veterans and first-teamers play the entire time, but this was a chance to get a look at all of our players. We played a lot of kids and we wanted to see how they would respond in a game-type situation.”
Surratt said the Bruins had only two penalties.
“That’s an area we want to improve on and not hurt ourselves, and we showed up better there,” he said.
Lancaster opens its season Aug. 18 when the Bruins host Chester High School.
“Coach Vic (Victor Floyd) has a quality program and we know they will come ready to play, so we have to be prepared to give our best effort,” Surratt said.