The Lancaster County Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for its 2023 grant program. Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, congregations, and governmental or educational institutions.
The foundation looks for effective programs and strategies that address community needs and will prioritize requests that focus on health (especially mental health) and housing. Funding requests that fall outside of these areas will also be considered. Proposed projects or programs must serve residents of Lancaster County.
Award amounts will be determined based on the merits of the proposed project. Previous awards have ranged from $1,000 to $3,500. Proposals for larger grant awards are encouraged to identify additional funding sources and partnerships with other organizations.
To begin the application process, visit fftcgrants.communityforce.com and select “Lancaster County Community Foundation” to access the online application. Returning applicant organizations can log in to the Online Grants Center using their previously established ID and password. First-time applicant organizations can create a new account.
Completed applications must be submitted by noon Friday, June 30. The online grant application closes promptly at noon and will not accept late submissions.
Please contact Alex Wiltberger with further questions about the application process at 704-973-4914 or awiltberger@fftc.org.
About the foundation
The Lancaster County Community Foundation is a permanent endowment established in 1988. It benefits a wide range of charitable purposes within the county. As an affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation For The Carolinas, the Lancaster Foundation inspires philanthropy, increases charitable giving and strengthens the community. For information about the Lancaster County Community Foundation, visit lancastercounty-cf.org.