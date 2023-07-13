When buying vehicles, people apply the saying “buyer beware” to learning about the car and its mechanical condition. But once they drive off the lot, they don’t consider there are still potential surprises that await them, such as taxes.
Those who buy trucks should be careful to understand their vehicle property taxes before buying them. Sometimes the differences can be big.
According to state law, trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 11,001 pounds or higher must be taxed at the 10.5% rate, which means when you buy a truck, your taxes could be higher than expected.
This rate is determined by the vehicle’s VIN number, which you can find in a number of places, usually near the bottom of the windshield, as well as on the sticker on the inside of your door. You also will find the VIN on your registration information and vehicle title.
When I was first elected, I found one class of trucks that was being charged at a lower rate than allowed for by state law. To comply with state law, we had to charge the correct, but higher, tax rate for these trucks.
This didn’t go over well with some people, but when I ran for this office three years ago, I promised to be fair, accurate and ensure the Auditor’s Office was following the law with regard to taxes.
While that’s not a good thing for those affected by this change, we will not be seeking back taxes from those truck owners, which is fair to them because it was not their mistake.
If you are affected by this or want to get an estimate on the taxes of a truck you are interested in, we can help you learn in advance the amount of taxes you will need to pay in order to get a tag.
You are welcome to call our office at 803-285-7424, email us at Auditor@lancastersc.net or come by in person. We’re open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lancaster County Administration Building at 101 N. Main St. in Lancaster.
Suzette Murphy is Lancaster County’s auditor.