An Indian Land woman died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a pickup truck in Rock Hill.
Deborah Jeanette Putteet, 54, was struck about 1:47 p.m. June 15 by a 2009 Ford-150 as she was crossing Cherry Road.
The driver hit Putteet, who was in a crosswalk, while making a right turn from Cel-River Road onto Cherry Road, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.
When officers arrived, Putteet had already died from her injuries. She was identified by the York County Coroner's Office.
The driver was issued a citation for disregarding a traffic control device.
The Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate the accident, and the investigation is ongoing.