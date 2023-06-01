One thing Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said he wanted from the last budget workshop was a “concrete direction for second reading.”
After disagreements between council members, it’s hard to say how concrete the direction Marstall received was during the May 31 budget workshop.
While the budget currently sits at $131.5 million, that could change before second reading on June 12. The budget's first reading passed May 22 by a 5-1 vote.
Council members are asking for a 10% pay increase for sworn sheriff’s deputies and detention center officers. That would mean the county would need to come up with an additional $416,200, to be funded through a roughly a 1-mill increase.
Council is looking for an additional 8% increase for firefighters, which is $281,530. A 0.6-mill increase is recommended for that funding.
The third aspect of public safety is EMS, which is also asking for an 8% increase for positions such as paramedics, EMTs and advance EMTs, which translates to an additional $57,015, which is could be paid for through a 0.10-mill increase.
Additional support for the Coroner’s Office was also discussed at the May 22 meeting. A part-time deputy coroner’s position is requested at a cost of $49,360, to be funded by a 0.10-mill increase.
The total millage increase for all these recommendations is 1.8 mills. The budget was already carrying a 2.3-mill increase, so this would raise the total millage increase to 4.1 mills. A 4.1-mill increase would be a 3-mill increase from this current year’s budget. The tax impact on those with a $250,000 home would be an additional $20.50 next year.
Raising taxes
While council seems to be in favor of pay increases of between 8% and 10% for public safety employees and 6.5% for the rest of the county employees, how they get to those percentages is where the disagreements begin.
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff has said in the past that tax increases were necessary and she agreed with how they would be presented in the budget.
“I am good with the increases,” she said.
Councilman Allen Blackmon is in favor of the pay increases for public safety, but wants it to come through cutting other aspects of the budget or, as he calls it, “pencil sharpening.”
“I’m not in favor of all this millage increase,” he said. “We are taking people's hard-earned tax dollars.”
Department heads over the three main departments in question – sheriff, fire and EMS – are all happy with the raises.
“Ten percent is appreciated,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
EMS Director Clay Catoe said an 8% increase was really great, but it still is lower than what paramedics in Kershaw and Chester County make by between $1,000 and $3,000.
Conducting a pay study
Blackmon recommends adopting a pay scale for employees. However, Catoe said that 71% of his staff don’t make what the most recent salary study says.
The county's most recent pay study was done in 2019.
“We had a study that I have no confidence was correct, so I think we should do a new study,” said Councilman Terry Graham.
Marstall said the county uses the study as a guide, but doesn’t necessarily follow it exactly for what it pays employees.
“So we have a policy we aren’t following,” McGriff said. “If we do follow it, it will put them at a rate we would not adopt. We don’t want to give the employees what the study says we should give them, so we don’t follow it.”
Councilman Brian Carnes said that two pay scale studies have been done while he's been on council and both times council didn’t think they were correct.
“We need to set the criteria to what we want to get or we need to man up and say these people are right,” Carnes added.
Blackmon said that any study done isn’t going to be accepted at face value because it would be from an outside firm that doesn’t know how Lancaster County operates.
Marstall said it should take about four months before a study could begin and would cost an estimated $100,000.
“If we are going to do it and invest $100,000, we need to follow it,” McGriff said.
Council will discuss a pay scale study more at its June 12 council meeting.
One thing the county budget would do this year is raise where the starting salaries would be for next year’s budget.
If council was to give a minimum 3% increase in pay for 2025 for all county employees, then it would need to generate an estimated $1.4 million in new revenue to sustain the increase identified in 2024.
“Y’all are talking about more, more, more,” said Councilman Billy Mosteller. “We don’t have it. We can’t raise the taxes enough to do all this.”