LANCASTER — Mr. Joseph Donald “Joe” Snipes, 84, of Lancaster, widower of Rena Baker Snipes, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home.
He was born May 28, 1938, in Lancaster, a son of the late Guy Wilson Snipes and Ruth Meyers Snipes. Mr. Snipes was a member of Taylor’s Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was the owner of Southern Tool and Die for more than 30 years and Coin Properties in Lancaster and Chester counties. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a military policeman, was a member of Jackson Masonic Lodge No. 53, and a Hejaz Shriner. Mr. Snipes raised and raced homing pigeons and was an avid gun and coin collector. Mr. Snipes loved to restore old classic cars. He was a member of S.C. Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance, and he enjoyed going to Lake Wateree and the mountains. Mr. Snipes loved his family and friends and lived life to the fullest.