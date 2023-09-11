A Kershaw man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting last week in Lancaster.
Tony Christopher Sims, 34, was also charged with assault, discharging a firearm into a home, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and burglary after the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at a home in the 1400 block of Gardner Avenue.
Sims was formerly in a relationship with a woman who lived in the Gardner Avenue home, but she was not home when he arrived, according to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Doug Barfield. A man and three other people were home at the time.
Sims drove to the home, knocked on the door, and fired a handgun at the man who answered the door. The gunfire did not hit the man, Barfield said.
He also said that after missing the man, Sims entered the house but was shot in the chest with a shotgun by another occupant. Sims ran out of the home and back to his truck, while firing more rounds.
Barfield said Sims was taken to MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center for the chest gunshot wound by personal vehicle, and was later transported to an out-of-town medical facility.
Sims also had shotgun pellet wounds on his upper torso, but was discharged from the hospital Friday, Sept. 8.
He was arrested Friday and awaiting a bond hearing at the Lancaster County Detention Center, as of Friday afternoon.
The person who shot Sims will not be charged with any crime, Barfield said.